It's $70 less than you would pay for refurbs at other Acer storefronts. You'll pay around $120 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.00GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A315-56-594W
Published 33 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's at least $142 less than you'd pay for a new one and a savings of $230 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty is provided.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN517-51-56YW
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find by $320. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: SF314-55-58P9
Apply coupon code "4081020" to save $180 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 2GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on laptops, peripherals, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Razer
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's a $4 drop from September, $28 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black White (pictured) or Blue/White.
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: KA272 BI
That's $20 less than you'd pay for a similar Acer with half the SSD capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
That's a savings of $300 off list and the best price we could find by at least $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DigJungle via eBay.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN515-54-58YY
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: NX.GR7AA.015
