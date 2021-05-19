Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $326
eBay · 35 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor
$326 $559
free shipping

That's $174 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This Certified Refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution
  • AMD Freesync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI & 2 DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: EI342CKR Pbmiippx
  • Expires 5/24/2021
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
