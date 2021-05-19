Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $326

That's $174 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This Certified Refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution
- AMD Freesync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI & 2 DisplayPort inputs
- Model: EI342CKR Pbmiippx
-
Expires 5/24/2021
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from $89.99, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Acer 24" 1080p IPS FreeSync LED Gaming Monitor for $89.99 (low by $23).
That's $110 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- VGA and HDMI ports
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: R241Y BBIX
That's the best deal we could find by $30, and a great price for a budget or second monitor. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: UM.QX2AA.B05
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Staples
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
- UPC: 021112155952, 886227483655, 012300309646, 390819301956, 886227483631, 803982816900, 734911147706, 745559482043, 886227507610, 102930783128
It's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB Type-C, Micro HDMI
- 7800mAh lithium-polymer battery (up to 4-hour battery life)
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Use coupon code "DN4" to get it for $8 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's a $10 drop from last month, a $41 low, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Your Best Store via eBay.
- Available in Pink.
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
That's $200 off list and the best price we've seen for it, even beating out our recent refurb mentions. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Model: CP713-2W-5874
That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new laptop. (For further comparison, it's at least $20 under what you'd pay for a refurb from a reputable vendor.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB flash memory
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9H-C1JW
It's $128 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
Use code "PICKCR4MOM" to get $44 below the next best price we could find for a certified refurbished model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- MediaTek M9173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64Gb eMMC flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB5-312T-K95W
- UPC: 841631132964
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|41%
|--
|$326
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register