Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor
$314 $559
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this price. It's the best we could find for a refurb by $56. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay
  • 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution
  • AMD Freesync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI & 2 DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: EI342CKR
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
