- It's the best we could find for a refurb by $56.
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution
- AMD Freesync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI & 2 DisplayPort inputs
- Model: EI342CKR
That's $110 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere.
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate with FreeSync
- Model: KB272HL Hbi
- UPC: 195133012676
That's $89 less than a new one.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- HDR FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Model: 144Hz refresh rate
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. For further comparison, it's among the best prices we've seen for a portable monitor this size.
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118.
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
It's the best price we could find by $42.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB Type-C, Micro HDMI
- 7800mAh lithium-polymer battery (up to 4-hour battery life)
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list.
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.75 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
That's $7 under our December refurb mention and $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx limited warranty applies.
- 20V MaxLithium battery and charger
- pressure cleaning lance and 20-ft. hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- draws from any fresh water source
- Model: WG625
Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops the price to $143 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-56-53E3
Add item to cart and apply code "PICKCR5" to get $31 under our mention from March and the $189 under what you'd pay for a new one.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
That's the lowest price we could find by $51.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 home 64-bit
- wireless keyboard and mouse
- Model: DQ.BF7AA.002
