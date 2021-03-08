It's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI inputs
- Model: EB321HQU D
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere.
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Apply code "PICKCR5" to get $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere.
- Sold Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: UM.QX3AA.001
That's $70 less than you'd pay for a new one.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.QX2AA.005
That's the best price we could find by $20.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1ms response time
- DisplayPort
- Model: UM.UX1AA.S02
Apply coupon code "30SFYYD9" for a savings of $14.
- Sold by Aludest via Amazon.
- adjustable
- compatible for screens 17” to 27”
- 360° rotation
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price.
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "DN32" to get it for $7 less than Amazon's price.
- Available in Black at this price.
- The Silver option is available for a few cents more with the same code.
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
That's the best we've seen, and $3 off list today.
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
It's $17 off and the best price we could find.
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list.
Shop discounted crayons, pens, binders, paper, and more.
- Pictured is the Crayola Crayons Assorted Colors 24-Pack for $1.25 ($1 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free next day shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Opt for store pickup and save $6 off the list price.
