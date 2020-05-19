Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Acer 24" HD LCD Monitor
$123 $129
free shipping

Apply code "DC6A" to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Deal Center via Rakuten.
Features
  • Twisted Nemantic Panel
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • HDMI / VGA inputs
  • zero frame design
  • Model: KG241BII
  • Code "DC6A"
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
