B&H Photo Video · 52 mins ago
Acer 15.6" 1080p IPS Portable Monitor
$130 $180
free shipping

You'll pay $3 more at Newegg and $179 or more at other major retailers. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's backorder until June 29, but you can order now at this price.
Features
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
  • Model: PM161Q
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
