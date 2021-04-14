That's $12 off the list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Acer
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- reduces viewing angle to 60°
- reduces blue light
- Model: OFM832
Published 59 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's a savings of $650 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PH317-53-71D6
- UPC: 193199243522
Save $170 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- polycarbonate hardshell front
- 17" tech compartment
- expandable main compartment
- Model: CL90001
Choose from the Volkano Scholar or Volkano District Backpacks. Each bag holds laptops up to 15.6". Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Volkano Scholar Backpack for $5.60 (low by $14).
Clip the $5 off on-page coupon and apply code "SS3RX8Z2" for a low by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- In three colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Kavalan via Amazon.
- holds laptops up to 17.3"
- measures 13.8" x 21.7"
- tablet, phone, or pen slot
- dual bolster cushions
- left and right side mouse pads
- padded wrist rest
- carry handle
- made of mdf, linen, and soft sponge
- Model: KAV-DK
Apply coupon code "DN37" to save $35 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- memory foam cushion
- 44-lb. max load
- 2 adjustable heights
- measures 23.6" x 13.7"
- Model: ATMS041
That's $110 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's tied with our mention from last week (which required a coupon) as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $70 under the best deal we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKBAA.004
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 home 64-bit
- wireless keyboard and mouse
- Model: DQ.BF7AA.002
That's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Get this price via coupon code "PAYLESSCR"
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
