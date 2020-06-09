That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- tilt adjustable
- DVI, HDMI, & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: ED242QR
You'll pay at least $179 at the other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: PM161Q
That's $96 less than the best price we could find on Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 1ms response time
- AMD radeon
- 2 HDMI, VGA
- built-in 2 watt speakers
- Model: UM.QV0AA.002
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Staples
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- fully integrated sound
- 4-5.9 ms response time
- Model: UM.QB7AA.003
That's the best deal we could find by $47. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 native resolution
- adaptive sync
- 4-port USB 3.1 hub
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: UM.FB7AA.001
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
Four monitors to choose from and seven keyboards/mice to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on the brands you love like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for curbside pickup where available.
- PCs from $180
- Monitors from $80
- Printers from $80
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Save on laptops, PC components, cell phones, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Select items receive additional discounts via coupons as listed on the landing page.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free.
That's a $109 drop from our December mention and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 3-stage dynamic car battery protection system
- 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
- AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
- smart app control
- Model: GO20
It's $20 under the lowest price we could find for an open box pair. Buy Now at Newegg
- 80W capacity
- 4" woofers
- 1" tweeters
- Model: SP-BS22-LR
That's the lowest price we could find by $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual Core Processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $5 below our mention from February and at least $88 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Acer Recertified via Rakuten.
- Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
- 9.7" 2048x1536 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: D651N-K9WT
Apply code "DC6A" to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Deal Center via Rakuten.
- Twisted Nemantic Panel
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- HDMI / VGA inputs
- zero frame design
- Model: KG241BII
