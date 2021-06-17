Ace Hardware Craftsman 16-Gal. Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $80 for members
Ace Hardware · 35 mins ago
Ace Hardware Craftsman 16-Gal. Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum
$80 for members $90
pickup

Ace Rewards members get $10 off at checkout, making it the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • includes 7-foot locking hose, 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, wet nozzle, standard filter, and dust collection bag
  • rear blowing port
  • oversized drain
  • 6.5 peak HP
  • Model: CMXEVBE17595
  • Expires 6/29/2021
