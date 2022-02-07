It's free to sign up if you don't have a membership; it'll save you $2 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
It's $4 off list for Ace Rewards members. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- easy grip handles
- weather resistant
- snap-fit lid
- Model: 2894-AC
Sign up for a free membership to get an extra $4 off this item. (You may even see it for $16.99 at select ZIP codes with a membership.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pickup is the best option here; members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
- Easy grip handles
- Snap-fit lid
- 32 Gallon capacity
- Model: 2894-AC BLA
That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- scissor stand
- 50,000 hour LED life
- shatter-resistant polycarbonate lens
- Model: A-HX-WL1000
Ace Rewards members save $3. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Available in Red or Mint.
- synthetic leather palm
- touchscreen compatible
- padded knuckles
- adjustable wrist strap
- machine washable
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
Apply coupon code "403W8K78" for a savings of $72. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Gray.
- Also available in White for $113.40, or Black or White & Black for $131.40.
- Sold by Shengwei Lighting Factory via Amazon.
- adjustable tricolor light
- adjustable wind speed
Save on thousands of newly discounted clothing and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Save on everything from tire chains and pocket knives to electric water heaters and cast iron skillets. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Accu-Gage 60 PSI Tire Pressure Gauge for $11.99 ($7 off list).
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. This is an incredible deal since the battery kit retails at $149 in most stores. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
You'll pay $8 more for a 50-pack of 39-gallon bags at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Available for pickup only.
Ace Rewards members save $5 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- measuring cup included
- adjustable nozzle
- 12" wand
- Model: 20192
Ace Rewards members bag $3 off. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 9" metal tray
- 9" plastic tray liner
- 9" heavy duty frame
- microfiber roller cover
- 1.5" angle sash brush
- Model: ACE RS1705 0900
It's a savings of $7 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- adjustable stand
- high/low feature
- 50,000-hour LED life
- Model: A-CAT500R
