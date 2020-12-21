New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
$40 $80
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Features
- 5-ft. power cord
- protects connected electronics from power events like surges & power outages
- includes 1 USB charging port, & 7 outlets (5 battery backup & surge protection & 2 surge protection only)
- Model: BVN650M1
Details
Comments
-
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Maxoak Bluetti AC50 500Wh Power Station
$348 $400
free shipping
Clip the $40 off coupon and apply code "MAXOAK100" for a savings of $52. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Orange or Grey.
- Sold by Maxoak Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 10-watt wireless charging pad
- 45-watt PD USB Type-C port
- 4 USB Type-A ports
- 2 AC outlets
- 2 DC outlets
- car cigarette lighter outlet
- LED light
- can be charged with compatible solar panel (not included)
New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 54 mins ago
Chairs at Office Depot and OfficeMax
up to $140 off
free shipping
Shop and save on a selection of office chairs in various styles from managers chairs to executive chairs. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- Pictured is the Realspace Calusa Mesh Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $99.99 ($120 off and a low by $30).
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 mo ago
Office Depot Office Max Early Black Friday Deals
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $60
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Brenton Studio Ruzzi Mid-Back Manager's Chair
$60 $150
free shipping
Save $90 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Features
- waterfall seat cushion
- adjustable height
- tilt lock and tension controls
- Model: HLC-0499L-1
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 3 wks ago
Office Depot Office Furniture
up to 30% off
free shipping
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
