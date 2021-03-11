New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 34 mins ago
AOC G2E Ultrawide 1080p LCD Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$160 $190
free shipping

That's $30 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 2560 x 1080 resolution
  • 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 1.4, and audio line-out
  • LowBlue mode and ficker-free technology
  • Model: CQ29G2E
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Monitors Office Depot and OfficeMax AOC
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 15% -- $160 Buy Now