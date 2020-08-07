That's at least $89 less than we could find for a similar monitor with these specs, and a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is temporarily out of stock, but can be purchased now at this price for shipping at a future date.
- 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 5ms response time
- VESA DDC2B/CI capabilities
- HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- Model: Q27V3
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Prices here reflect a significant savings over what you'd pay elsewhere for these models in any condition.
Update: Prices now start at $450. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
Update: The price has dropped back down to $49.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Going back to school looks a little different (okay, maybe a lot different) for many this year, but it doesn't have to be totally different. School supply shopping is half the fun of going back to school, so carve out some normalcy and save while you're at it with this sale. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $11.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register