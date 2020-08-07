New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 31 mins ago
AOC 27" 1440p IPS Freesync Monitor
$130 $180
free shipping

That's at least $89 less than we could find for a similar monitor with these specs, and a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • This item is temporarily out of stock, but can be purchased now at this price for shipping at a future date.
  • 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • 5ms response time
  • VESA DDC2B/CI capabilities
  • HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs
  • 178° viewing angle
  • Model: Q27V3
