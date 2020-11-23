New
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz Quad-Core AM4 Desktop Processor
$100 $130
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find.

  Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 3.6GHz base frequency
  • quad-core
  • Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
  • Model: YD3200C5FHBOX
1 comment
sdgrube
Wow my i7 3770 from 2012 is faster than this one made in 2019. Dang.
39 min ago

