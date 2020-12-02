New
ABS Intel CLG i7-10700K Gamer Drop Bundle
$320 $410
free shipping

You'd pay $10 more for the CPU alone. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel i7-10700K 3.8GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • CLG jersey and mouse pad
  • Model: ALI412
Details
