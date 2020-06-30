New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coleman Ultra Compact Outdoor Folding Camping Table
$35 $50
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Free curbside pickup may also be available in some areas.
  • enough seating room for 4 people
  • 100-lbs. maximum weight capacity
  • includes carrying bag
  • Model: 2000020279
