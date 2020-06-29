New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th-gen Ice Lake i3 15.6" Laptop
$299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home S Mode
  • Model: 81WE008HUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
Core i3 15.6 inch SSD Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register