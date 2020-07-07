New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb Worx 12V 2-in-1 Dual Function Drill & Driver w/ Boxed Project Kit
$20 $25
free shipping

Coupon code "PLUS20" drops it to $40 off, the best price we've ever seen for a Worx drill, and a great price for a name brand power drill in general. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay with a warranty. (Exact warranty terms are unclear.)
  • 12V cordless drill/driver
  • 12V MaxLithium battery
  • 12V battery charger
  • 1" screwdriver bits
  • magnetic bit holder, 1/4" socket adapter, 3/8" & 1/4" sockets, and flexible shaft
  • Model: WX104L
  • Code "PLUS20"
  • Expires 7/7/2020
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
