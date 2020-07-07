Coupon code "PLUS20" drops it to $40 off, the best price we've ever seen for a Worx drill, and a great price for a name brand power drill in general. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay with a warranty. (Exact warranty terms are unclear.)
- 12V cordless drill/driver
- 12V MaxLithium battery
- 12V battery charger
- 1" screwdriver bits
- magnetic bit holder, 1/4" socket adapter, 3/8" & 1/4" sockets, and flexible shaft
- Model: WX104L
That's the best shipped price you'll pay by at least $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" round shank
- precision ground 82° tip for countersinking most machinable metals, wood & plastic
- Model: 1877793
That's the best shipped price we could find by about $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
That's at least $5 less than a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- For in-store pickup only.
- wood and masonry drill bits
- slotted, Phillips, Pozi, Torx, SAE hex, metric hex, and square bits
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: It's only available for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Home Depot
- LED foot light
- variable speed trigger
- brushless motor
- storage bag
- Model: DCD708C2
Apply code "PLUS20" to save on home and garden, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
That's the best price we could find by $220. Buy Now at Amazon
- cut to edge technology
- auto scheduling
- app control
- Model: WR140
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- 10-foot line in each spool
- 100-lb tensile strength
- Compatible with a wide range of Worx trimmer/edger models (see product page for details)
- Model: WA0010
By way of comparison, a new blower alone with just one battery and charger would cost you $140 from Worx direct. So, when you apply coupon code "PLUS20" you'll get three refurbished tools plus an extra battery for $20 less than the usual price of just one new tool. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A Worx warranty applies, but the exact terms are unclear.
- 20V string trimmer
- 20V hedge trimmer
- 20V leaf blower
- two 20V MaxLithium batteries
- 20V battery charger
- spool w/ line
