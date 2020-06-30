New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Sigma 70mm f/2.8 DG ART Macro Lens for Canon EOS Cameras
$399 $569
free shipping

That's a $23 low, although most stores charge around $469. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • dust- and splash-proof design
  • brass bayonet mount
  • includes petal-type hood
  • Model: 271954
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camera Lens Adorama Sigma Corporation Of America
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register