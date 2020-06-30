New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
$399 $569
free shipping
That's a $23 low, although most stores charge around $469. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- dust- and splash-proof design
- brass bayonet mount
- includes petal-type hood
- Model: 271954
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
