Lowe's
Masterbuilt John McLemore Signature Series Electric Smoker
$149 $249
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find by $10 from a nearly identical model elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • digital controls
  • 4 chrome-coated smoking racks
  • side wood chip loading system
  • integrated thermostat
  • Model: MB25071217
  • Expires 7/7/2020
