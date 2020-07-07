New
Refurb DeLonghi Pinguino 4-in-1 WiFi Portable Air Conditioner
$296 $610
free shipping

After coupon code "PLUS20", it's $204 under comparable A/C units elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
  • A 30-day DeLonghi warranty is provided.
  • treats up to 700-square feet
  • heat, cool, fan, and dehumidifier settings
  • includes window kit, washable filter, and remote control
  • Model: PACEL295HLWFKC1A
  • Code "PLUS20"
  • Expires 7/7/2020
All Deals Air Conditioners eBay DeLonghi
