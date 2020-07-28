New
Northern Tool · 58 mins ago
Milwaukee M12 12V Li-ion Cordless 3/8" Ratchet Kit w/ Tester, LED Stick, 2 Batteries
$179 $199
free shipping

Coupon code "269021" bags this bundle at the price that most stores charge for the ratchet kit alone. (The additional battery, LED light stick, and continuity tester would cost you an extra $158 or so elsewhere.) Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • M12 cordless sub-compact ratchet
  • two M12 RedLithium 1.5Ah batteries
  • charger
  • voltage/continuity tester
  • LED light set
  • soft case
  • Model: 2457-21NTE
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "269021"
  • Expires 7/28/2020
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools Northern Tool Milwaukee Tool
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register