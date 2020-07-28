Coupon code "269021" bags this bundle at the price that most stores charge for the ratchet kit alone. (The additional battery, LED light stick, and continuity tester would cost you an extra $158 or so elsewhere.) Buy Now at Northern Tool
- M12 cordless sub-compact ratchet
- two M12 RedLithium 1.5Ah batteries
- charger
- voltage/continuity tester
- LED light set
- soft case
- Model: 2457-21NTE
Apply coupon code "269021" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- This item is backordered and expected to ship in 2 to 5 business days.
- 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 batteries w/ charger
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
It's never a bad idea to keep extra batteries around the garage, and bag a free tool in the process! Buy Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down and select your free tool from under the "Free with Purchase" menu.
- includes battery and bonus tool
- compatible with M18 cordless power tools
- all-weather performance
- Model: 48-59-1850TP
Add at least two of the same brand, like Milwaukee, DeWalt, or Makita outdoor power tools, to cart to get this deal. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $50 off 2 select tools.
- $100 off 3 select tools.
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
- For orders less than $59, shipping adds $4.49. Bulk shipping charges may apply however. Store pickup may also be available.
Shop garden tools, power tools, bit sets, and more from $13 after savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $45 or more. (Many items under $45 also receive free shipping.)
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on welding equipment, trailers, clothing, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Shipping starts around $6, although some items ship for free.
- Apply coupon code "269021" to take $20 off $100 or code "271379" to take $5 off orders of $25 or more.
There's a handful of already-discounted tools available in this promotion. However, the better deal is the free battery or tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most items bag free shipping; store pickup may also be available.
- Update: Use coupon code "269021" to take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Save 45% off the list price with coupon code "271379." Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for ship to store to save $10.99 on shipping.
- reversible operation
- adjustable tool rests
- large footpads
- 0.7 amp motor
- Model: 921174
Grease guns start at $6, meters at $80, pumps at $150, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
