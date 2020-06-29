TomTop · 35 mins ago
$97 $288
free shipping
That's a savings of $191 off list. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from US warehouse.
Features
- 2.4GHz frequency
- 6-axis gyro
- vertical flight
- 3 flight modes
- 6 channels
- up to 16 minutes of flight time
- 300m controlling distance
- Model: X450
Published 35 min ago
