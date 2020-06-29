TomTop · 35 mins ago
WLtoys XK Fixed-Wing RC Airplane
$97 $288
  • Ships from US warehouse.
  • 2.4GHz frequency
  • 6-axis gyro
  • vertical flight
  • 3 flight modes
  • 6 channels
  • up to 16 minutes of flight time
  • 300m controlling distance
  • Model: X450
