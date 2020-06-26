That's a savings of $131 off the list price (that's over 30% off!); plus, that's also you'd $21 under what you'd pay at most other retailers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Prism Crush White at this price.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
Get up to $549 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's a little over half the price knocked off.) Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $450 off)
- Must choose Verizon as carrier for this starting price.
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
Save $2 on this cleverly-featured dictaphone app. Shop Now at Google Play
- "listening mode" lets you retrieve the last seconds of audio
- noise reduction
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
Trade-in and save on the first Galaxy branded chromebook. Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, free pair of Galaxy Bunds and 3-months of Disney+ for new subscribers.
- Available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
It's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
Save $545 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
