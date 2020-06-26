New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Phone
$269 $400
free shipping

That's a savings of $131 off the list price (that's over 30% off!); plus, that's also you'd $21 under what you'd pay at most other retailers.

Tips
  • Available in Prism Crush White at this price.
Features
  • Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
  • 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
