New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 14" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GPU
$1,282 $1,450
free shipping

This powerhouse of a gaming laptop includes Ray-Tracing and a build quality to merit LaptopMag's description as the "longest-lasting gaming laptop ever", and it's currently the lowest price we could find by $68 elsewhere that has any in stock. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 3GHz 8-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB PCIe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GPU
  • Smart AMP Technology and Dolby Atmos
  • Windows 10
  • Model: GA401IV-BR9N6
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
AMD Gaming 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register