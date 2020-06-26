Walmart · 40 mins ago
Mpow X4.0 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones
$50 $60
free shipping

  • Available in Black or White.
  • fast charging
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • includes 3.5mm audio cable
  • Model: BMBH143CB
