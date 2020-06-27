That's $35 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Clip the coupon on the page to bag this price in-cart.
- USB Connectivity
- Multifunction LCD Display
- 1000VA / 600W Pure Sine Wave UPS
- 10 Outlets with USB and Serial Ports
- EMI/RFI Filters
- Reduced Fan Operation
- Audible Alarms
- RJ-11/RJ-45 and Coax RG6 Protection
- Model: CP1000PFCLCD
That's the best price we could find by $5, outside of the mentions below. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot and Lowe's charge a few cents more via pickup.
That's $6 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 6-foot power cord with flat end
- 4 Type A USB charging ports
- surge protection
- Model: PE6U4W
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White or Black.
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 3 AC outlets
- 3 USB ports
- 5ft cord
- Model: AK-848061056006
That's $4 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by D-Line USA via Amazon.
- measures 13" x 5" x 4.5"
- 3 cord entry / exits in the rear
- Model: US/CTUSMLB/SW
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $111 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- IR LEDs for low light recording
- two-way audio
- 115° horizontal field of view
- motion detection
- rechargeable battery pack included
- Model: 8SS1S8-WEN0
You'd pay twice this price elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- expands from 2.1 to 3.1" wide, and 4.3 to 5.9" tall
- Model: BT1-542-1
That's $74 less than other reputable sellers. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Tan/Realtree.
- laptop pocket
- compression-molded EVA shoulder strap
- water resistant
- EVA impact zones on bottom corners
- Model: SL-MPD40-TNCM
Although that's list price, it's a great deal for a system with these specs - even when compared to building one yourself. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB NVMe SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB video card
- Liquid cooling
- Windows 10
