CyberPower 600W PFC Sinewave UPS System
$120 $155
That's $35 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Clip the coupon on the page to bag this price in-cart.
  • USB Connectivity
  • Multifunction LCD Display
  • 1000VA / 600W Pure Sine Wave UPS
  • 10 Outlets with USB and Serial Ports
  • EMI/RFI Filters
  • Reduced Fan Operation
  • Audible Alarms
  • RJ-11/RJ-45 and Coax RG6 Protection
  • Model: CP1000PFCLCD
  • Expires 6/27/2020
