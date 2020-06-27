You'd pay twice this price elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- expands from 2.1 to 3.1" wide, and 4.3 to 5.9" tall
- Model: BT1-542-1
-
Expires 6/27/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Discounted flagship phones include the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel. An assortment of chargers, screen protectors, cases, and many other accessories are also available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid shipping costs for orders under $35.
- Warranty information should be available on each product page.
After coupon code "DEALNEWS" that's a savings of $32 off list price. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- compatible w/ smartphone sizes up to 7"
- 360° rotation w/ adjustable viewing angle
- cushioned neck strap
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by xtifit via eBay.
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price. The best price you'll find via any other third party seller is $14.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JYQ via Amazon.
- compatible with most Qi enabled smartphones
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $111 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- IR LEDs for low light recording
- two-way audio
- 115° horizontal field of view
- motion detection
- rechargeable battery pack included
- Model: 8SS1S8-WEN0
That's $74 less than other reputable sellers. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Tan/Realtree.
- laptop pocket
- compression-molded EVA shoulder strap
- water resistant
- EVA impact zones on bottom corners
- Model: SL-MPD40-TNCM
With the included software, it's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It includes a Bitdefender Total Security 2020 5-Device 1-Year License. (it adds to cart automatically.)
- Intel Core i5-8260U 1.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- one 2.5" drive bay
- one M.2 2280 slot
- two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
- Gigabit Ethernet & 802.11ac wireless
- Model: BOXNUC8I5BEHS1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register