New
Walmart · 7 mins ago
Mattel Hackin' Packin' Alpaca Game
$5 $20
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • Stack an item on Mac the Alpaca in 5 seconds, or he loses his temper and spits water in your face.
  • This kids' game can be played between 2 to 4 players.
  • Model: GGB43
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 7 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Mattel
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register