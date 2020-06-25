That's $74 less than other reputable sellers. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Tan/Realtree.
- laptop pocket
- compression-molded EVA shoulder strap
- water resistant
- EVA impact zones on bottom corners
- Model: SL-MPD40-TNCM
Published 57 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in White or Chive.
- adjustable strap
It's $111 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- IR LEDs for low light recording
- two-way audio
- 115° horizontal field of view
- motion detection
- rechargeable battery pack included
- Model: 8SS1S8-WEN0
That's the lowest price we could find today by $30, and tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- frequency range of 80Hz to 20kHz
- 3" woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- 10W per channel
- wood enclosure w/ magnetic shielding
That's the brightest deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Yellow.
- 70-lumen output
- Four AA batteries are required (included)
- Xenon incandescent bulb
- Model: 2430-010-110
It's $75 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 20 / 385 / 948 lumens output
- right-angle orientation with clip
- low, high, boost & flash modes
- maximum runtime 50 hours
- Model: 3310R-RA
