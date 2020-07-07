New
Lowe's · 53 mins ago
Edsal 60" 4-Shelf Steel Shelving Unit
$40 $70
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 800-lbs. weight capacity per shelf
  • particle board shelves
  • rivet-lock design
  • Model: UR361860PB4B
  • Expires 7/7/2020
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
