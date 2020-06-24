New
Newegg · 34 mins ago
$60 $83
free shipping
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 3 speed settings
- LCD panel
- remote control
- oscillating louvers
- Model: TC-998S
Details
TomTop · 2 wks ago
Portable Air Cooler & Humidifier
$25 $51
free shipping
That's $26 off list. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- 3 speed levels
- 200mL water tank
- built-in rechargeable battery
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Rosewill Portable Air Conditioner
$289 $339
free shipping
It's $50 off list and a summer life-saver. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now for delivery when available.
Features
- four modes
- three speeds
- 12,000 BTUs
- remote control
- Model: RHPA-18003
Newegg · 9 hrs ago
Newegg 48-Hour Big Sale for Those Inside
up to 88% off
free shipping on most items
Save on a huge selection of your favorite tech, automotive, gaming, sports, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Many items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages, and many items get FS, as noted.
Newegg · 1 day ago
Asus Chromebit RockChip Chrome OS Mini Stick Desktop PC
$60 $110
free shipping
Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
- Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
Newegg · 1 wk ago
Pioneer Bluetooth Stereo Receiver
$129
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
Newegg · 1 day ago
Acer PM161Q bu 15.6" 1080p IPS LED Portable Monitor
$110
free shipping
Apply code "6BGSALE65" to get the best in-stock price we could find by $70. It's also $20 below our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
