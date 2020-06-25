It's a low today by $81 and an excellent deal considering most vendors charge $160. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1728 x 1296 resolution at 30fps
- 2" LCD display
- night vision mode
- 140° field of view
- motion dectection
- Model: S20016GBBC
As a shipped price for 4 of these, this is a massive $25 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 0.6mm fine wire firing pin
- 360-degree continuous laser
That's about $6 less than we could find for a similar combo pack. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best-Auto via Amazon.
- 26" & 16" wiper blades
That's the lowest price we could find today by $30, and tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- frequency range of 80Hz to 20kHz
- 3" woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- 10W per channel
- wood enclosure w/ magnetic shielding
That's the best price we could find by $70 and $10 under our April mention. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Up to 31 ppm
- Up to 1,200 dpi
- 3.5" touchscreen
- Model: B215/DNI
