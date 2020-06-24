New
Westinghouse 27" 1080p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor
Coupon code "93XPL49" puts this $40 off list, making it the best price we've seen for a 27" curved monitor with FreeSync and a 144Hz refresh rate. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
  • 2 USB 3.0 Type A ports, 1 USB 3.0 Type-B port
  • HDMI & DisplayPort
  • customizable RGB back panel lights
  • Westinghouse logo light (for when you need to summon WestinghouseMan)
  • Model: WC27PX9019
93XPL49

  • Code "93XPL49"
