Coupon code "93XPL49" puts this $40 off list, making it the best price we've seen for a 27" curved monitor with FreeSync and a 144Hz refresh rate. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 USB 3.0 Type A ports, 1 USB 3.0 Type-B port
- HDMI & DisplayPort
- customizable RGB back panel lights
- Westinghouse logo light (for when you need to summon WestinghouseMan)
- Model: WC27PX9019
Save $70 off list price and a great deal for a monitor with these specs. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate w/ G-Sync adaptive sync
- HDR10
- 1 DisplayPort & 1 HDMI input
- Model: 27GL63T-B.AUS
These start at $60 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
Save on a huge selection of your favorite tech, automotive, gaming, sports, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Many items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages, and many items get FS, as noted.
That's an overall great price since most stores charge at least $70. Buy Now at Newegg
- produces 8 different cuts of food
- includes one 40-oz. (5-cup) work bowl and 4 cutting cones
- angled feed tube and pusher
- straight feed tube and pusher
- recipe/instruction book
- Model: SSL-100
Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
- Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
Save 40% by using coupon code "3EO5JGFJ" at checkout. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Westinghouse Solar Lights via Amazon.
- 20 lumens in standby mode, 1,200 lumens when motion detected
- motion detection up to 26 feet at 120° angle
- water resistant
It's $13 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $2.70 surcharge.
- motion-activated
- intelligent solar technology for up to 8 hours of continuous light
- weather-resistant and heatproof design
- Model: SR72AB22H-08
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI & USB ports
- 8W speakers
- Model: WD50FB1200
