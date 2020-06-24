Coupon code "6BGSALE235" drops it to the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Newegg
- 6 outlets with UPS battery backup and surge protection, 4 with surge protection only
- 1 USB-C and 1 standard USB charging port
- automatic voltage regulation
- sine wave battery output
- dataline surge protection
- hot swappable batteries
- Model: BR1350MS
That's $6 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 6-foot power cord with flat end
- 4 Type A USB charging ports
- surge protection
- Model: PE6U4W
That's $5 off and a strong price for a 2-outlet surge protector. Buy Now at Staples
- coaxial cable protection
- 1,500 joules
- up to $75,000 in connected equipment warranty
- Model: 24505
Save on a huge selection of your favorite tech, automotive, gaming, sports, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Many items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages, and many items get FS, as noted.
That's an overall great price since most stores charge at least $70. Buy Now at Newegg
- produces 8 different cuts of food
- includes one 40-oz. (5-cup) work bowl and 4 cutting cones
- angled feed tube and pusher
- straight feed tube and pusher
- recipe/instruction book
- Model: SSL-100
Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
- Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
That's the best price we could find by a buck, outside of the sellers below, although most stores charge $72 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot and B&H Photo Video match this price.
- 7 outlets (5 battery backup/surge protection and 2 surge protection only)
- 600VA / 330W Backup Battery Power
- USB charger
- 5-foot power cord
- backed by APC's 3-YEAR warranty, plus a $75,000 connected-equipment policy
- Model: BE600M1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register