New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Vifa Helsinki Hi-Resolution Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$200 $399
free shipping

Most stores charge $199 more. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Coupon code "HAJVH55" bags this price.
  • In Dusty Rose
Features
  • Diecast aluminum frame.
  • Custom-made Kvadrat textile grill
  • Smartphone and other devices connect through Bluetooth aptX.
  • Lithium Ion battery.
  • 3.5mm mini jack cable
  • Model: 83083
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HAJVH55"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers Newegg
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register