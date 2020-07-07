That's $50 under list price and an even sweeter deal than our mention a day ago since now you are getting a free 3rd gen. Echo Dot (valued at $49.99). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Fire TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- voice control with Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-24DF311SE21
That's $40 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Voice Remote with Alexa
- Model: NS-32DF310NA19
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on a range of 32" to 70" models. 50" 4K Smart TVs are available from $270 and 60" from $470. Shop Now at Target
With the gift cards, these TVs are the best price you'll find anywhere! Shop Now at BuyDig
- The Visa gift cards – valued from $140 to $540 – will appear automatically in-cart.
That's the best price we could find by $498. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Save on soundbars, speakers, receivers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. Many items ship for free.
Discounted flagship phones include the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel. An assortment of chargers, screen protectors, cases, and many other accessories are also available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid shipping costs for orders under $35.
- Warranty information should be available on each product page.
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- 2 tempered glass shelves
- reversible doors
- full-width door bin
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
- 10 hour battery life
- 33-foot maximum wireless range
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: NS-CAHBTOE01
