New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Green Extreme Super Bass USB Gaming Headset
$25 $35
free shipping

Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 50mm drivers
  • RGB earcup lighting
  • 7.1-channel virtual surround sound
  • omnidirectional microphone boom
  • Model: GX-SB-GH
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Accessories Adorama
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register