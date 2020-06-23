That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 20 times faster than spade bits
- self-feeding tips
- impact rated
- includes 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", and 1" bits
- Model: 11002
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot matches this price.
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
That's at least $5 less than a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- For in-store pickup only.
- wood and masonry drill bits
- slotted, Phillips, Pozi, Torx, SAE hex, metric hex, and square bits
It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock on June 18 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 1/4" round shank
- precision ground 82° tip for countersinking most machinable metals, wood, & plastic
- Model: 1877793
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Add the item to cart to see this price.
- Lowe's matches this price.
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Huge savings on an interesting selection of lighting and ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
That's nearly 50% off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only (or truck delivery for $79).
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
That's a savings of up to $23, depending on which size/color you choose.
Update: Prices now start from $5.69. Shop Now at Amazon
- available in several colors/sizes (Black/Black size S is the lowest)
