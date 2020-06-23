New
Field Supply · 1 hr ago
Flambeau Chesapeake Waterfowler Ammo Can Storage Box 6-Pack
$35 $59
free shipping

It's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at Field Supply

Features
  • made in the U.S.A.
  • durable polymer construction
  • weatherproof gasket
  • OTC latch
  • carry handle
  • stackable
  • each box measures 9.75" x 4.75" x 6"
  • Model: CZZ-FM6415SM-6PK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Guns & Ammo Field Supply Flambeau
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register