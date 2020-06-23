New
Best Buy · 12 mins ago
Sublue WhiteShark Mix Underwater Scooter
$400 $550
free shipping

It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • It's available in Aqua Blue (pictured) and Space Blue.
Features
  • glides underwater at a speed of up to 3.4mph
  • features an action camera mount
  • Model: MIXAB01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Best Buy
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register