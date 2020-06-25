New
B&H Photo Video · 16 mins ago
$349 $889
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $91, but most reputable sellers charge at least $581. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 4,500 lumens
- 1024x768 native resolution
- VGA, Composite, & 3x HDMI inputs
- Model: IN2134
Details
-
Expires 6/25/2020
Published 16 min ago
