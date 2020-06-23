That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.12 shipping fee.
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- alloy steel
- 9 socket sizes
- Model: CMMT34861
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome finish
- 72-tooth ratchets in 3 drive sizes
- 6 point socket with fastener
- includes carry case
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lowe's offers the same price via in-store pickup.
- alloy-steel blades
- coated with a satin-nickel finish
- comfort optimized handle for high and low torque applications
- Model: CMHT65050
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
That's about a buck less than you'd pay in local hardware stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" clamping capacity
- quick release trigger
- Model: 59100CD
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- large assortment of hand tools for home and auto repair/maintenance
Save on a selection of over 80 hand and power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Discounts on select items for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save on a selection of lawn and garden items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Take up to $150 off DeWalt and up to $80 off Craftsman. Also, get gardening tools for $13, tools sets for $20, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Save 40% off the list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for ship to store to save $10.99 on shipping.
- reversible operation
- adjustable tool rests
- large footpads
- 0.7 amp motor
- Model: 921174
Prices start as low as $15 for these socket sets. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's a savings of $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
- measures 24" x 40 " x 72"
- 250-lb. capacity per shelf
- Square poles for extra strength
- Model: CMXRHBP24X40SH
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register