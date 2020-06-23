New
Asus ROG Strix AMD Ryzen 5 Gaming Desktop PC w/ 512GB SSD & 4GB GPU
$799 $999
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 3.7GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: GL10DH
