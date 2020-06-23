New
Newegg · 19 mins ago
Asus ROG Zephyrus M Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$1,200 $1,700
free shipping

It's the best deal we could find by $500. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Available in Glacier Blue.
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 6GB GPU
  • dual 12V fans with adjustable modes
  • 9th Generation
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • HD IPS 240Hz display
  • ROG intelligent cooling thermal system
  • ROG Aura per-key RGB backlit keyboard
  • Model: GU502GU-XH74-BL
