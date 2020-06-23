It's the best deal we could find by $500. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Glacier Blue.
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 6GB GPU
- dual 12V fans with adjustable modes
- 9th Generation
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- HD IPS 240Hz display
- ROG intelligent cooling thermal system
- ROG Aura per-key RGB backlit keyboard
- Model: GU502GU-XH74-BL
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $91. Buy Now at Walmart
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: FX505DU-WB72
That's a savings of $99 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $59.98 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.
- Intel Core i5-8250U Kaby Lake R 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: TP510UA-SB51T
That's $15 under our January mention, $106 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX331FA-AS51
It's $45 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $150.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
That's $360 off and easily the best price we've seen; we listed it a month ago for $100 more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
Save on a huge selection of your favorite tech, automotive, gaming, sports, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Many items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages, and many items get FS, as noted.
Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
- Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
Apply code "6BGSALE65" to get the best in-stock price we could find by $70. It's also $20 below our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register