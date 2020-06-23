New
Newegg · now
Adata SE800 512GB USB 3.2 Type-C External SSD
$80 $130
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • USB 3.2 Type C
  • Read/Write speed up to 1,000MBps
  • Model: ASE800-512GU32G2-CBK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published just now
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Newegg Adata
500GB USB
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register