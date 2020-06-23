Apply code "6BGSALE65" to get the best in-stock price we could find by $70. It's also $20 below our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
Coupon code "72048" drops it to the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- LED backlight
- 1366x768 (720p) resolution
- HDMI & VGA
- Model: UM.IX2AA.A05
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Staples
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- fully integrated sound
- 4-5.9 ms response time
- Model: UM.QB7AA.003
That's the best deal we could find by $47. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 native resolution
- adaptive sync
- 4-port USB 3.1 hub
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: UM.FB7AA.001
These start at $60 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
That's $20 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: E2318HR
Save on a huge selection of your favorite tech, automotive, gaming, sports, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Many items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages, and many items get FS, as noted.
Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
- Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB 3.2 Type C
- Read/Write speed up to 1,000MBps
- Model: ASE800-512GU32G2-CBK
That's the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual Core Processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $5 below our mention from February and at least $88 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Acer Recertified via Rakuten.
- Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
- 9.7" 2048x1536 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: D651N-K9WT
That's the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Groupon
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 16GB SSD 2GB RAM
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3-532-C47C
Apply coupon code "361BK" to save. That's an incredible value on a workhorse Chromebook with 4GB of RAM. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS

