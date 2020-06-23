New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Acer PM161Q bu 15.6" 1080p IPS LED Portable Monitor
$110
free shipping

Apply code "6BGSALE65" to get the best in-stock price we could find by $70. It's also $20 below our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
  • Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "6BGSALE65"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Newegg Acer
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register