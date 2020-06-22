New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
MoDRN Scandinavian Link Two Door Media Cabinet
$135 $449
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $134. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 64" x 19" x 24"
  • accommondates TVs Up to 60"
  • modern geometric pattern on doors
  • 2 cabinets include partition and 1 adjustable shelf per side
  • 2 open, fixed shelves and cord openings
  • Model: HYN-LK2DCB-GY
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register