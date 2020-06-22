That's $553 less than the camera body alone on Amazon. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Camera Body w/ 50mm f/1.8G AF-S Nikkor Lens
- MB-D14 Multi Battery Power Pack
- WU-1b Wireless Mobile Adapter
- Model: 13550
It's $300 under the list price and most retailers charge at least this price for just the camera and lens. Buy Now at Adorama
- Choose between a Mac or PC software bundle.
- 16GB SDHC card
- camera case
- 49mm filter kit
- cleaning kit
- card reader
- Model: 2680C011
That's $56 less than you'd pay for the camera, lenses, 16GB SD card, and PaintShop Pro software separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- built-in WiFi
- auto-focus system
- HD video
- 24.1MP
- 3" LCD display
- optical viewfinder
- Model: 2727C021
That's the same price that other stores charge for the camera and lens alone. (The accessories alone would cost another $90 if bought separately, and that doesn't even include the software.) Buy Now at Adorama
- Canon EOS 80D 24.2MP camera body
- EF-S 18-55mm lens
- battery pack & charger
- camera bag
- 32GB SD card
- 58mm filter kit
- car reader
- software
- Model: 1263C005 A
Thanks to the included $80 in Kohl's Cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be used from June 22 to 28.
- 58mm filter
- Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity
- 9-point AF system
- EF 75-300mm lens
- focus adjustment: front group rotating extension system with micromotor
- Model: 1159C008
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAD30016US
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
With the included software, it's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It includes a Bitdefender Total Security 2020 5-Device 1-Year License. (it adds to cart automatically.)
- Intel Core i5-8260U 1.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- one 2.5" drive bay
- one M.2 2280 slot
- two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
- Gigabit Ethernet & 802.11ac wireless
- Model: BOXNUC8I5BEHS1
