New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Nikon D610 24.3MP DSLR Camera w/ 50mm Lens & Battery Pack
$897 $1,997
free shipping

That's $553 less than the camera body alone on Amazon. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Camera Body w/ 50mm f/1.8G AF-S Nikkor Lens
  • MB-D14 Multi Battery Power Pack
  • WU-1b Wireless Mobile Adapter
  • Model: 13550
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Digital SLR Cameras B&H Photo Video Nikon Corporation
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register