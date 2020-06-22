It's $16 under Walmart's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend over $25 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
- adjustable temperature control dial
- locking latch
- floating hinge for cooking extra thick foods
- Model: 14647
That's a saving of $5 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but pad your order to $35 and bag free shipping.
- 5 settings
- fits a 9" pizza or a casserole
- 1,000W quartz heating elements
- timer with ready bell and auto shut-off
- includes baking pan, wire rack, and external crumb tray
Award yourself the position of top chef and kit out your kitchen with mixers, blenders, knife sets, grinders, toasters, and all other assortments of culinary must haves. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
Save $45 more than the next best price we found when you use coupon code "DADSDAY" at checkout. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Redeem Kohl's Cash June 22 through 28.
- includes air frying basket, baking pan, air rack, crumb tray, bacon tray, steak tray, rotisserie spit, rack handle, and rotisserie handle
- functions as an air fryer, roaster, broiler, grill, rotisserie, dehydrator, oven, toaster, pizza oven, and slow cooker
- reaches up to 500° F
- 21 presets
- Model: AFO 46045 SS
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Amazon has it for the same price.
- seven functions
- 5-quart ceramic pot
- 14 safety features
- Model: OP101
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in milk frother with adjustable steam knob
- 1.5 liter detachable water tank
- 15 bar pressure pump
- detachable drip tray
- features overheat and overpressure protection
- includes a ceramic espresso cup
- Model: CM4695DA-UL
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for a savings of $267 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Navy or Olive in select regular, short, and long sizes from 40 to 44.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to cut an extra 30% off select apparel, accessories, shoes, luggage, jewelry, and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Extra 25% off select watches.
- Extra 15% off select cosmetics/fragrances.
- Extra 10% off select furniture, mattresses, rugs, small appliances, lighting, and select fine jewelry.
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In store pickup may also be available.)
It's $46 under list and a great price for a men's dress shirt. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Blue.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
- machine washable
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in 012 Pitch.
- Pad your order over $25 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
- anti-odor technology
